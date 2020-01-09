How you can help the South Texas Blood & Tissue Center

The South Texas Blood & Tissue Center needs 600 donations or area hospitals or they could be forced to cancel surgeries as early as Friday.

Representatives from the blood bank announced that more than 2,000 donations were needed by Friday to meet the needs of patients in south Texas.

Only 261 donations were made this week, well short of their goal.

The orders from hospitals jumped to more than 1,300 units of blood which is more than twice the normal number.

It’s not just South Texas that is hurting; communities across the nation are facing blood shortages.

The STBTC is reaching out to blood banks across the country to continue to provide to south Texas patients, but there are currently no sources available.

All blood types are needed, but the highest demand is for type o negative blood because it can be used for any patient in an emergency.

Upcoming blood drives in Laredo will begin on Saturday.

There is one taking place at San Martin de Porres Church between 10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.

Martin High School will host one on Tuesday inside their gym

This Wednesday a drive will take place at bridge number two.

Additional drives will occur at the Rio Grande Detention Center and Alexander High School.