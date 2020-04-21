Humid Tonight. Hottest Day Will be Friday.

Humid tropical air from the gulf will bring a low deck of stratus, and very warm overnight temperatures. Slightly drier, hot air will edge into our area late Wednesday. Hot drier air from northwest Texas will follow Thursday. Very hot dry air from the Mexican Plateau will raise temperatures over 100F on Friday. Warm dry air from the Great Plains will move in from the north during the weekend.

I'm expecting cloudy and humid tonight, low in the mid 70's. Clearing and not as humid Wednesday afternoon, high in the mid to high 90's. Mostly sunny with lower humidity Thursday, high in the mid 90's. Sunny, quite hot and dry Friday, high a bit above 100. Mostly sunny Saturday through Monday, highs around 90. Mostly sunny Tuesday, high in the mid 90's.