Hundreds of Laredoans looking to become cops

Hundreds of residents turned in their application hoping to become a future member of the Laredo Police Department.

According to the City of Laredo, the police department received 753 applications in the span of just two weeks.

The applicants will now have to show up to take the written entry exam which will take place on July 24th at 8 a.m. at the Sames Auto Arena.

Whoever passes the written exam will then go on to take the physical test.

Once they pass that, they'll then have to undergo numerous extensive background checks.

The starting salary for a police officer in Laredo is roughly $54,000.