Hundreds of people sworn in as U.S. citizens

A dream that very few get to accomplish has become reality for hundreds of people.

On Tuesday, more than 300 people raised their right hand to be sworn in as official United States citizens at a special ceremony at TAMIU.

Over 19 countries around the world were represented including countries as far as China, Egypt, India and Mexico.

According to officials who handle naturalization cases, the process to become a United States citizen can take years and with the immigration crisis at our borders these few who are able to accomplish the process while others risk their lives trying.

