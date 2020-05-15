Hundreds scatter as shots ring out at Fort Worth park

Newly released video shows the chaos at a crowded north Texas park after someone opened fire.

Officials say about 400 people were gathered in the park riding all-terrain vehicles and drinking alcohol violating the local ordinance on social distancing.

When police used a loudspeaker to break up the crowd, multiple gunshots rang out causing people to scatter.

You can see people running and screaming while trying to duck for cover.

Officials say at least five people were hurt in the incident.

So far, no arrests have been made.