Hurricane Alex Food: Nine Years Later

It's been nine years since Hurricane Alex battered through a big part of the state and Mexico, but the event is still a very fresh memory for some in our community.

The City of Laredo says they are ready to handle anything Mother Nature throws at them; however, there's no telling when a natural disaster can occur.

Maria Solis has been living on Los Martinez drive for several years and remembers the disastrous flood of 2010.

Solis says during the flood, she couldn’t see the fences and the water knee deep.

The Laredo Fire Department Chief Steve Landin says the International Boundary and Water Commission, or IBCW had predicted the Rio Grande to rise as a result of Hurricane Alex.

Landin says those rains accumulated in the different rivers and the early river forecast were 22 feet; however, the commission had not taken into account another factor.

Landin says after looking at the amount of rainfall that was also going on in Mexico, they knew the numbers were off.

Chief Landin contacted IBWC, and soon found out the commission had not communicated with Mexican counterparts, something he then strongly recommended. IBWC took his advice and recalculated.

Officials say the prediction was very close to 42 and a half feet the river depth would eventually reach.

The new findings prompted Landin to alert city officials to close the international bridges.

It was done as a precaution to allow the water to pass over if the water levels would get to that point, something Solis hopes never does.

Officials say it won’t ever happen again; however, it’s always important to be proactive.

As we are one month into hurricane season, federal officials recommend always being prepared with an emergency box containing items such as a first aid kit, flashlights, water and other items that could be useful.