Imaginarium of South Texas honors out of the box thinkers

The Imaginarium of South Texas held its annual Imagine Award Dinner in which they celebrated three honorees that have supported different fields in STEM.

This year they honored Dr. Arthur Santos, for the field of science, Linda Lamantia for art and state representative Tracy King for the education field.

Sandra Cavazos Ayala the Imaginarium's executive director says the goal is to help children pursue a career in the science field.

Cavazos says, it’s important to know that we have amazing involvement in our community.

This year was the ninth year of the imagine awards.

This year was also the 50th anniversary of the moon landing, the milestone being marked next month on July 20th.