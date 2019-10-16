I bless the rains down in Laredo!

It looks like we're going to come back down on this weather rollercoaster.

On Monday and Tuesday, we were in the high 90s after getting that cold front over the weekend; now it looks like we're going to drop once again.

On Wednesday we will start off warm and humid but we will start to see temperatures decrease into the low 70s and even 60s.

We are also going to be very humid due to that 80 percent of rain.

As we move into Thursday, those chances of rain drop to about 33 percent and temperatures will start to increase and once again we will get up to the 90s.

So at this point, Mother Nature is having a hard time letting summer go, but hopefully come Halloween we can some cooler conditions.