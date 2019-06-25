‘I can’t recall anything,’ says man who went missing in Mexico for days

An Arkansas man said he is grateful to be back home after a trip to Mexico resulted in a days-long blackout, and the death of his friend.

Jessy Pacheco said he’s grateful to be back home in the U.S. His friend, Carlos Alejandro Delgadillo Romero, was found beaten, shot and killed near the bar where the two were last seen, The incident is under investigation. (Source: KNWA/CNN)

Jessy Pacheco said he is still trying to piece together what happened.

“I can’t recall anything," Pacheco said. “It was just complete blackout.”

Pacheco, 29, is now home after he went missing in Mexico for five days.

"I just want to thank everybody for helping God give me this opportunity to be back home," Pacheco said.

Pacheco didn’t return with answers about his disappearance that made national headlines.

"Just being with my friends and my classmates, celebrating my graduation, that’s the last thing I remember," he said.

He was joined by his mother and cousin at the news conference Sunday.

The family thanked everyone who helped share Pacheco’s story, but stayed tight-lipped when it came to how he was reunited with his family.

Pacheco said he was in Guadalajara, Mexico, with a group of friends celebrating his graduation from medical school. The group went missing after leaving a club.

His friend Carlos Alejandro Delgadillo Romero was found beaten and shot dead from a gunshot wound.

The Jalisco State Attorney General said the group was with two women who haven’t yet been identified.

"I would've taken his place.” Pacheco said. “He didn't deserve it. I didn't deserve it, either. But he was a great guy. Carlos was a great friend of mine, and I'm sorry."

The FBI is familiar with the situation, but Pacheco’s family said he hasn’t spoken to Mexican police about his friend’s murder.

"We don’t know who he was with, who had him, we don’t know nothing," said Pacheco cousin.

Pacheco said he's happy to be home and is going to take some time to mentally recover before jumping back into work.

"That's my goal is to eventually start working back at the hospital and finish my career as a physician and hopefully work for this community," Pacheco said.

And he's thankful to be alive reunited with his loved ones.

"I didn't think I was gonna be back home,”he siad. "I thought my life was over, but I'm home."

The Jalisco State Attorney General said there's no evidence that suggests a fight happened at the club where Pacheco and his friends celebrated.

