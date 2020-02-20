IBC Youth Parade taking place this evening

Preparations are well underway for the big WBCA Parades, one of which will take place tonight.

Many schools, clubs, and organizations will hit the streets for the annual IBC Youth Parade.

Officials will have plenty of signs on site that will indicate where parents can park, drop off and pick up their kids.

Parents who have children who are participating in the parade will need to be dropped off at Santa Ursula going southbound.

Once the parade is over, the pick-up area will be located at St. Peter's Plaza.

The IBC Youth Parade will take place at 6 p.m. along San Bernardo.