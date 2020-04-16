ICE and HSI launches Operation Stolen Promise

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Homeland Security Investigations will launch an operation to combat fraud related to COVID-19.

Operation Stolen Promise is a collaboration with multiple federal agencies, along with business and industry representatives.

The agencies say criminal organizations are smuggling and selling counterfeit safety equipment and prohibited testing kits, medicines, and hygiene products, as well as running illicit websites to sell their merchandise.

As of April 14, HSI has opened over 130 investigations nationwide, seized over three million dollars in illicit proceeds; made nine arrests; executed seven search warrants; sinkhole over 11,000 COVID-19 domain names and worked alongside U.S. Customs and Border Protection to seize over 225 shipments of mislabeled, fraudulent, unauthorized or prohibited COVID-19 test kits.

This agency is the one investigating the incident of the test kits that were faulty in the City of Laredo.