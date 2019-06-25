ICE arrests 52 people in Texas during four-day operation

Last week ICE Officers arrested dozens of criminals and immigration violators during a four-day operation.

Last Thursday ICE arrested 20 people in Laredo, nine people in the Rio Grande Valley, Seven in San Antonio and 16 in Austin and Waco.

In one incident, ICE officers arrested a 25-year-old Honduran undocumented man here in Laredo.

Officers said he has a criminal conviction for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and was sentenced to five years in prison.

The man had previously been removed from the country.