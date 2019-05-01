ICE investigating fraudulent family unit claims

While the recent surge of migrants seen along the U.S.-Mexico border, is mainly made up of family units, there are some that are fraudulently presenting themselves as relatives.

According to Homeland Security, there's been a number of false claims, using invalid documents as proof of parenting of a child in order to cross into the United States.

The agency says certain criminal organizations from an individual's country of origin are behind the illegal process.

As a result, I.C.E. will be sending several agents from the interior of the country to border cities in order to widen the investigation.

Special Agent Tim Tubbs says whether or not they are family units, they are going to prosecute them with illegal entry, false claims and or fraud.

Tubbs added out of 100 individuals that were interrogated, about a quarter turned out be fraudulent claims.