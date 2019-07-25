ICE officials auditing local businesses

A few local businesses have already received citations from Immigration and Customs Enforcement according to local attorneys.

Experts say even if a business employs only U.S. Citizens, if their documentation that shows proof of U.S. Citizenship is not in order, they could face a fine.

Councilwoman Nelly Vielma says some of the businesses who have been questioned locally are the construction companies, hospitality and restaurants; however, for non-business owners, they are protected by the law.

Vielma says, sometimes people may be threatened by ICE or other law enforcement agencies; however, officials are not allowed to search the premises unless they have a warrant.

If some business are cited, they could face a penalty of up to $1,000 per person.