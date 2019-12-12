ICE officials made fewer arrests in 2019

Covering the border, ICE officials say they have made fewer arrests this year, crediting the attention given to the U.S. southern border.

File photo: MGN Online

New stats out Wednesday show they captured about 143,000 people in the past year.

That's a ten percent drop from the same time last year.

ICE had shifted some of its resources to CBP at the border with Mexico which they say caused a strain in their ability to catch people already living in the country illegally.

During those 12 months, CBP caught nearly one million people.

ICE says more than half of the people deported were actually captured by Border Patrol.