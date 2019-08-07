ICE raids sweep through multiple locations in Mississippi

ICE raids took place in multiple locations throughout Mississippi on Wednesday morning.

Source: ICE

One of these locations was a Peco chicken plant on Fulton Road in Canton.

It is not known if any individuals were taken into custody during this raid.

“I can’t divulge locations, but I can tell you that we’re doing several simultaneous sites throughout Mississippi,” said Spokesperson Lindsay Williams with Homeland Security.

A press conference will be held at 2 p.m. CT at the Homeland Security Investigations office in Pearl regarding the ICE raids this morning.

