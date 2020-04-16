ICE sued on behalf of detained immigrants due to COVID-19 concerns

Multiple civil rights groups here in the U.S. have filed a lawsuit against the federal government demanding the release of three immigrants held in three south Texas detention centers.

According to the suit filed on Wednesday, the 3 plaintiffs suffer from health problems that categorizes them as vulnerable if exposed to COVID-19.

Attorneys for the men argue that federal officials are violating the constitutional rights of the detainees by failing to ensure the Texas detention centers follow recent guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control.



According to legal documents, the immigrants say they are receiving little or no medical care for their existing health conditions, being housed in crowded dormitories, receiving insufficient soap or hand sanitizer, and being forced to interact with guards who do not wear gloves or face masks, even while handing out food to detainees.

The plaintiffs include:

- Rafael Olvera Amezcua, a 62-year-old asylum and adjustment applicant from Mexico with type 1 diabetes and hypertension who requires insulin and other medications, who is being held at Webb County Detention Center in Laredo.

- Giorge Gonzalez, a 28-year-old asylum applicant from Cuba who suffers from severe asthma who is being held at the Rio Grande Detention Center in Laredo.

- and 78-year-old Raul Garza Marroquin, a green card holder originally from Mexico with hypertension who is being held at Port Isabel Service Processing Center in Los Fresnos.

Their attorneys are asking for an outcome that would prevent the men from contracting COVID-19, which they recommend be their immediate release from the detention centers.

The suit names officials at U.S. Immigration Customs and Enforcement and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security as defendants, as well as wardens and officers of the Webb County Detention Center, the Rio Grande Detention Center, and the Port Isabel Detention Center.

MALDEF (Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund) and the Texas Civil Rights Project, Carlos Moctezuma Garcia of Garcia & Garcia Attorneys at Law, P.L.L.C., and attorney Javier Maldonado, filed the writ of habeas corpus petition and complaint on behalf of three people detained at immigration detention facilities in South Texas.

The complaint can be read in full here.