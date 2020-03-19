ICE to stop most immigration enforcement during COVID-19 outbreak

In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, U.S. Immigration and Customs and Enforcement has decided to shift its attention to life-saving and public safety activities.

Effective Wednesday, March 18th, ICE will focus on public safety risks and individuals subject to mandatory detention based on criminal grounds.

For those individuals who do not fall into those categories, Enforcement and Removal Operations will exercise discretion to delay enforcement actions until after the crisis or utilize alternatives to detention, as appropriate.

As a result, ICE will not carry out enforcement operations at health care facilities such as hospitals, doctors hospitals, health clinics and or urgent care facilities except under the most extraordinary circumstances.

ICE says individuals should not avoid seeking medical care because they fear civil immigration enforcement.