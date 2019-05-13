IHOP criticized over Mother's Day Tweet

The International House of Pancakes is being criticized for a Mother’s Day Tweet that many are calling confusing, tasteless and just plain dumb.

On Sunday, IHOP tweeted, “If you have pancakes in your tum tum, does that make you a pancake mum mum? Happy Mother’s Day to all the moms out there.”

The tweet also included an ultrasound featuring a stack of pancakes.

Many on social media were baffled and didn’t like the ultrasound picture.

Others thought the tweet made no sense and mocked motherhood.

As for IHOP it has yet to comment on the Tweet’s negative reaction.