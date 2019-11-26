IHOP getting you ready for the holiday season

As we close out November and head into the winter months, we start to think about the holiday season.

What better way to do that than with good old Yuletide pancakes!

The International House of Pancakes is serving up some Christmas themed breakfast items.

Get a taste of the holiday spirit with IHOPs Elf on the Shelf Pancakes, funnel cake and jolly pancakes.

These items are only available during the holiday season, so get them while you can.

IHOP will also be open this Thanksgiving to serve up breakfast as well as dinner to those who may not have access to a traditional Thanksgiving meal.

IHOP is located at 7503 San Dario Ave.