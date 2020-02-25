IHOP offers free pancakes for children's hospital donation

A free short stack of pancakes is waiting for you at the International House of Pancakes.

IHOP is offering a great deal on National Pancake Day. For a small donation to Shriner's Children's Hospital you can enjoy a dinner on them.

According to the treasurer of Laredo's Shriners Club, Ken Schmies, there are two different hospitals your donation will help.

"There's two different sides of the injuries, if it's a burn they go to the Galveston Hospital and we treat the burns and that kinda stuff. The hospital in Houston is more of an orthopedic hospital for deformities in your bones in your arms your legs and what not. That's where they could be fitted with prosthetics and what not to help them walk and or utilize or move their arms."

The special ends at 7 p.m.

Schmies says as long as you get in line by 7 p.m. at the restaurant you can still get your short stack.