IRS agent sentenced in rape of intern in Mass.

BOSTON (WCVB/CNN) - An Internal Revenue Service agent convicted of rape was sentenced to up to eight years in prison.

Boston IRS agent James Clarke was sentenced to up to eight years in prison for raping a 21-year-old agency intern. (Source: WCVB/CNN)

James Clarke, 46, was found guilty of raping a 21-year-old agency intern.

"I was brave and strong before I met Mr. Clarke, but I walked away even stronger," said the survivor, who is not being identified, in court Tuesday.

The Boston IRS agent raped her at gunpoint, with a federally issued gun inside a federally issued car. She was restrained with handcuffs during the attack.

"All I saw each time I closed my eyes was the moment the gun was coming in my direction and remembering the first time Mr. Clarke forced it into my mouth," the survivor said.

It happened at the government center parking garage after a night of drinking.

"No one deserved to be raped after a social outing," she said. "No one should have to think that if they spend their night at a bar, they will end up in handcuffs with a gun in their mouth and raped."

Clarke was found guilty of aggravated rape, rape, indecent assault and battery, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and strangulation. He will have 10 years of probation in addition to the sentence of seven to eight years in prison.

"He imposed a state prison sentence, which is a significant amount of time for somebody, especially who was a law enforcement officer up until the day that he did this," said Ian Polumbaum, assistant district attorney.

Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins also was present for the sentencing.

“We don't blame victims here," Rollins said. "He made the choice to do what he did that night.”

Copyright 2020 WCVB via CNN. All rights reserved.