IRS reminds community to use resources for taxes

Friday is national Earned Income Tax Credit Awareness Day, and IRS representatives along with City and school district officials took the opportunity to encourage community members to take advantage of this credit.

According to the IRS, $7.1 billion was awarded nationwide, but about 25% of the Laredo community did not claim it last year.

Now with the VITA program assisting with IRS tax returns, officials are hoping to lower that number.

"So we're here advocating for them to come, especially with our VITA program, the volunteer tax assistant, led by TAMIU, and we have UISD and LISD, and we have all these sites that they can get their taxes done for free," said Juan Carrizalez, senior tax consultant. "And not only that, they're all certified by the IRS so you're not going to miss the credit."

For information on where you can find IRS certified volunteers, you can download the IRS app, IRS-2-Go.

The app not only includes locations and hours of operations of VITA volunteers, but also allows you to track your tax return.