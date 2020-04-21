Identities of victims in quadruple homicide released

The Laredo Police Department has released the identities of the family of four who died last week.

The victims have been identified as 33-year-old Zayra Martin-Fuentes, 18-year-old Lesly Zarahy Hernandez, 12-year-old Pedro Cruz, and two-year-old Julian Saracho.



We told you last week about the discovery of the four bodies last Thursday when officers responded to a home on the 4500 block of Vanessita Court.

KGNS has obtained documents of the gruesome details behind the murder.



The documents claim Samuel Enrique Lopez intentionally or knowingly caused the death of three people by allegedly stabbing them and suffocating, allegedly causing the death of a child.

Lopez has been charged with two counts of capital murder in this case.



The motive behind the killings remains unknown.



