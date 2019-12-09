Identity of man killed in Zapata Highway accident revealed

The investigation continues into a fatal accident that happened in south Laredo.

Family members have confirmed that 55-year-old Alfredo Romero is the man who died at the scene Sunday night after a fatal accident.

Alfredo Romero's family says he had been a working a short time for a local business as an ice cream vendor.

On Sunday night, he was supposed to come home after his shift but instead the family received heartbreaking news.

Laredo police say on Sunday a Ford Explorer allegedly driven by 31-year-old Pablo Antonio Lopez was traveling northbound on Zapata Highway near Santa Clara Street.

While trying to change lanes, according to preliminary reports, Lopez hit a Chevy Silverado from behind. That impact caused Lopez to crash into a salon near the business La Chueca Paleteria where Romero was working at.

Police believe Romero was turning in his ice cream cart to end his shift.

Preliminary reports say Romero was found between the car and the building.

Due to his injuries, Romero died on scene.

Lopez was taken to the hospital for his injuries, was arrested, and charged with driving while intoxicated.

As of now, he has been released on a $2,000 bond.