An undocumented immigrant pleads guilty to assaulting a Border Patrol agent.

Thirty-nine-year-old Melecio Lopez Hernandez admitted to attacking the agent with a flashlight.

Court documents say the agent encountered Hernandez when he was walking through the brush near Freer.

The agent did sustain injuries from the impact, but it's unclear what kind of injuries.

Sentencing for Hernandez has been set for September 17th.

He could faces up to 20 years in prison.