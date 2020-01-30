Illegal immigrants charged for assault on BP agents

A Laredo grand jury has charged three Honduran nationals and a young Guatamalan man for assaulting Border Patrol agents.

Walter Yobani Ordones-Chavez, age 32, Jose Manuael Zapata-Suazo, age 28, and Kelvin Midencio Benedict-Garcia, age 32, are charged with forcible assault on an officer December 31, 2019. Two days before, 19-year-old Juan Jehovany was allegedly involved in a similar violent attack.

According to the charges, the incident on New Year’s Eve began at approximately 6:45 a.m. after agents discovered a group entering the United States from Mexico by illegally crossing the Rio Grande River. The agents then allegedly followed their tracks, leading them to a storage shed located at a private residence.

The three illegal immigrants violently resisted three separate agents who were attempting to apprehend them, according to the charges. The three Honduran men allegedly struck the agents, attempted to flee and ignored multiple commands to stop before authorities were ultimately able to detain them.

In a separate incident and case, a BP agent was investigating a pickup truck believed to be involved in a human smuggling attempt December 29th, according to the charges. The agent allegedly heard noises from the truck bed and noticed several people hiding underneath a blanket. They allegedly attempted to flee, during which time the agent was knocked to the ground.

The charges allege Cac-Calel was one of the illegals in the truck and actively resisted and pushed the agent as he attempted to detain him. The agent attempted to handcuff him, but Cac-Calel continued to violently struggle, according to the charges. Cac-Calel allegedly grabbed the agent’s handcuffs and swung them at his face. He also struck his hand as the agent attempted to use his pepper spray, according to the charges.

Three of the agents sustained injuries which required treatment at a medical facility.

If convicted, Ordones-Chavez, and Benedict-Garcia face up to 20 years in prison, while Cac-Calel and Zapata face a possible 8 year term.