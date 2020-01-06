Illinois man ambushed in Mexico reunited with family

An Illinois man who was brought to Laredo after a horrific ambush in Mexico has been reunited with his family.

The League of United Latin American Citizens stepped in to help coordinate with U.S. authorities in Mexico to get the injured man back to the U.S.

After several days in a local hospital, Jose Luis Gutierrez and two family members involved in an ambush in Mexico finally reunited with other family from Illinois on Monday.

Gutierrez was allegedly robbed and shot by an unknown attacker and left on the side of a road in Zacatecas.

His father, 85-year-old Jose De Jesus Gutierrez, and daughter Sofia Gutierrez, were beaten in the incident.

The attack happened December 23rd. There he was taken to a Mexican hospital where Gutierrez remained under police protection.

The League of United Latin American Citizens stepped in for legal advice and to file paperwork with U.S. authorities in Mexico to get the injured man back to the U.S.

The U.S. and Mexican government arranged for Gutierrez to be escorted from Zacatecas to the Laredo port of entry on January 2nd and from there he was able to be checked into the Laredo Medical Center.

Some of his family members were able to see him in Laredo before taking him to Dallas for further medical evaluation Monday.

Gutierrez’s father and daughter received non-life threatening injuries.

It is unclear what led up to and who caused the attack in Zacatecas.

