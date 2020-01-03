Illinois man who was shot in Mexico during holidays recovering in Laredo

A 52-year-old father from Illinois who was robbed and shot in Mexico just a couple of days before Christmas is now safely back in the U.S. and recovering.

According to the Chicago Sun Times, the unidentified gunmen ambushed the man while he was driving through the Mexican State of Zacatecas on December 23rd.

The man, his 19-year-old daughter and his father were on their way to spend the holidays with relatives when the attackers robbed the family and shot at the driver multiple times; twice in his knee and once in the hip.

Officials say the father and teen sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Paramedics airlifted the man to a nearby hospital hours after the surgery where he stayed for 10 days as doctors performed surgeries to remove the bullet casings.

On Thursday, the man was taken to Laredo, Texas where he checked into the Laredo Medical Center.

The man’s wife who was in Aurora with the couple’s other children made plans to fly to Laredo.

She says that although he didn’t have a merry Christmas or Happy New Year, he’s confident that the family can overcome all of this.

Marlene Acosta, a representative of the League of United Latin American Citizens in Chicago, helped American and Mexican authorities work together to get the injured man back to the U.S.

Acosta says the situation is still very delicate but they are glad he is back in the U.S.