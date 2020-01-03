Illinois sees high marijuana sales on first day of legalization

The state of Illinois is reporting high marijuana sales of the first day of legalization.

The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation says more than 77,000 transactions netted nearly $3.2 million in marijuana product sales on the first day of legal cannabis in the state.

Illinois is the 11th state to legalize recreational sales.

Purchases are restricted to anyone 21 and older with a government-issued ID.

Non-Illinois residents aren't able to buy as much as residents and all purchases must be made in cash.