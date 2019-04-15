Imaginarium gets kids involved in science

High school students took advantage of an opportunity to earn some community service hours over the weekend.

As part of the Imaginarium’s effort to increase participation in STEM-related fields, the museum continued its STEM program this past weekend.

Last month, the program featured science and technology; however, this past weekend, the focus was engineering.

Representatives from TxDOT, AEP and several others, took part in the event.

Sandra Cavazos with the Imaginarium says their goal is to get kids interested in a career in the STEM field.

While most of the presentations were given by adults, one table had a child named Raul, an elementary student who displayed his hobby of building props.

One included an Infinity Gauntlet from the movie Avengers: Infinity War.