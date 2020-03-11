Imaginarium of South Texas offering Spring Break Camp

With Spring Break right around the corner, a local children's museum is looking to provide an outlet where students can go and get the most out of their time off from school.

The Imaginarium of South Texas is a state of the art center where children can have fun while also learn something new.

Next week, the center is opening its doors for students of various ages for a Science Camp.

The program will be from Monday, March 16th to Friday, March 20th from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The cost is $140 for Imaginarium members and $160 for non-members.

Breakfast and lunch will be provided.

The Imaginarium is located inside Mall Del Norte right in front of Dillard's.

For more information, you can call 956-728-0404.