Imaginarium offering summer camps for the kids

Now that the month of May is nigh, it’s time to think about summer for the kids.

The Imaginarium of South Texas is known for hosting fun and educational community events for the kids.

Since the school year is almost over, the Imaginarium is already enrolling kids for its summer school programs.

The summer camps will feature various activities relating to robotics space and math for kids ages five to 13.

The camp will run from Monday to Thursday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and both breakfast and lunch will be provided.

Registration will start on Saturday, April 27th from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Those who enroll early will be able to get $10 off every summer camp pre-registration.

For more information, parents can call 956-728-0404.

The Imaginarium is located inside Mall Del Norte.