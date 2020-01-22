Imaginarium to raise awareness on teen dating violence

A local children’s museum is looking to shed light on a serious topic that affects many teens in our community, dating violence.

The Imaginarium of South Texas is known for hosting several educational programs and classes for kids in our community.

This time around, representatives are looking to educate middle school students on some of the signs of relationship violence.

According to experts at Casa de Misericordia roughly one in three teens will be a victim of sexual, verbal or physical abuse.

Experts are hoping to inform teens about how to identify what is a healthy relationship and what they should do if they endure any type of violence.

Those who attend the event will receive six community service hours.

Organizers are asking attendees to come dressed in orange in honor of Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month.

The event will take place on February 1st from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

There are only a limited number of spots available so if you would like to register your child, you can call 956-728-0404.