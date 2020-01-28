Immigrants may be denied residency if using public benefits

There is a new measure that will make it difficult for people to get their permanent residency.

Monday, the Supreme Court voted to allow the Trump Administration "Public Charge" rule to take effect.

The rule, which was proposed by the Department of Homeland Security in August, can deny immigrants permanent residency or green cards if they have used or are likely to use public benefits, like food stamps, medicaid and housing vouchers.

"Stop accepting food stamps, if they live in housing as well to try to find a place where they can live that is not housing because it will affect them, as well," said Angelica Lopez.

Initially, the policy was blocked by lower courts but now overturned by the Supreme Court in a 5 to 4 ruling.