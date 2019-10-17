Impacto Media requests jury trial against UISD

United ISD and Impacto Media square off in court once again.

As some may recall, UISD wanted to terminate their contract with Impacto Media, after allegedly receiving complaints that the billboards placed on campus were a nuisance.

The contract was signed for 5 years, but the owner of Impacto Media is fighting the breach of contract in court.

Yesterday they had a hearing in the 341st district court on the issue of ambiguity.

"The judge sentenced to mediation, wants to consider mediating and perhaps settling the case, on terms that are probably acceptable for both parties."

But Impacto Media wants a jury trial.

During the mediation, they are asking for damages due to the breach in contract.

They are set to be back in court for mediation in 45 days.