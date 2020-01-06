Impaired driver mobilization enforcement nets nearly 160 citations

It was a busy holiday season for the Laredo Police Department as they issued over 150 citations and over 30 arrests.

During the Christmas and New Year’s Holiday, the Laredo Police Department worked overtime to enforce the DWI laws by locating, identifying and arresting intoxicated drivers.

The Impaired Driver Mobilization initiative started on December 13th and lasted until January 1st.

During the operation, the police department conducted a total of 156 traffic stops, issued 158 citations, made 28 DWI arrests and arrested four other individuals.

While these numbers prove that the initiative was a success, local authorities would like to remind drivers to make the right choice and never drink and drive.

Law enforcement will continue to encourage the community to have a designated driver or take advantage or ridesharing services.