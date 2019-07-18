Import and export officials learn how to keep cargo safe

Several import and export officials learned the tricks of the trade on how to secure their cargo during a special conference.

On Wednesday, the Customs-Trade Partnership Against Terrorism Program or CTPAT brought together over 40 local business owners.

Carriers, customs brokers and manufactures attended the meeting to learn from former Customs and Border Protection officers on how to keep their cargo safe from any illicit activity.

Since 2011, more than 11,000 businesses worldwide have been a part of the program.

