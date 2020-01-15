Impress your loved ones this Valentine's Day with a new recipe!

With the big football game and Valentine’s Day right around the corner, a local restaurant is teaching us some new recipes that will be good for any special occasion.

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen is one of Laredo’s best fine dining experiences in town.

The restaurant serves up lunch and dinner entrees from burgers and fries to steak and shrimp.

This time around, the restaurant is sharing the secrets for making a beef short rib pot roast.

This meal would be perfect for those who are looking to impress that special someone on date night or cook for your family.

Cheddar’s is located at 2320 NE, Bob Bullock Loop.

For more information on what the restaurant offers, you can call (956) 723-4410.