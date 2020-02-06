In N Out Burger releases shoes

Everyone’s favorite burger chain is releasing a new way to show some love for the restaurant just in time for Valentine’s Day.

The popular California-based burger joint unveiled a new pair of shoes on Instagram Monday.

The "Drink cup shoes" are inspired by In-N-Out's cup design.

The slip-on shoes are covered in red palm trees and are available in "His, hers and youth" versions.

They cost roughly $65 for the adult version and just under $40-dollars for the kid’s shoes.

You can buy them on In-N-Out's website.

The burger chain believes they would make great Valentine’s Day gift, posting, “They'll go a lot farther than a box of chocolates."