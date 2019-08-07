In the middle of the ride

It's the middle of the week and we are approaching the middle of the summer season.

We started off our week with hot and humid conditions and that's not going away anytime soon.

On Wednesday we are looking at a high of 107 with feels like temperatures at 110 or higher.

As we head into the weekend and the start of next week we are looking at a possible high of 108 degrees.

So when the kids are heading back to school, it's still going to feel like summer weather outside.

Our area won't start to cool down until possibly late September.

Until then all we can do is pray for the rain or some cloud coverage to help us get through these summer temperatures.