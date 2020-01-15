In the middle of the ride!

It looks like we are in the middle of the week, of the month and of the thermometer as we continue to experience warm conditions.

On Tuesday we saw some light drizzle, and patchy fog all around town.

These muggy conditions will continue until the weekend.

On Wednesday we will start off humid in the high 60s and then see a high of 85 by the afternoon.

On Thursday we will start to drop just a little but we are expecting a 20 percent chance of rain.

These chances of rain will continue into the weekend but on Saturday we see a drop in temperatures bringing us to the mid-70s.

Then as we enter the fourth week of January, we will finally start to cool down in the low 60s.

Could this be the start of our first cold front of the year?