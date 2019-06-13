Increase in migrant crossings leading to more drownings

Several families are captured on video crossing the Rio Grande into Texas.

The video highlights the danger of the strong current in the waters along the U.S-Mexico Border.

Video shows the current pull the migrants as they struggle to make their way across.

Back in 2016, there were two water related deaths, that number rose to five in 2017 and then dropped down to three in 2018.

Just this week, seven bodies were found of those who did not make it across the river.

One Border Patrol agent believes the increase of immigrants crossing the U.S.-Mexico border illegally is leading to an increase in drownings.