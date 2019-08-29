Increase in violence prompts fears in Nuevo Laredo

Residents in Nuevo Laredo have dealt with a surge in violence over the past few days.

About a dozen people have been killed in four gun battles in Nuevo Laredo in one day.

Photos online showed gang members killed by Tamaulipas Special Forces.

Sources say this came a week after a state police officer was killed in an ambush while staying at a hotel in Nuevo Laredo.

People who travel into our sister city have expressed their concerns over what's been going on across the border.

Maria Hernandez who travels to Nuevo Laredo says it’s sad for the lives of the people that die and she prays to God to help protect her.

The governor of Tamaulipas Francisco Javier Garcia Cabeza de Vaca has requested to meet with Mexico’s president to talk about the possibility of increased military presence.