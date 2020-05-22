Increasing Rain Chances

A cap of warm air above our humid gulf air should make it hard for air to be buoyant enough to maintain thundershowers from the mountains in Mexico east into our area. A disturbance in the upper level wind flow will approach our area from the west Saturday night, and stall out nearby. Ripples in the upper level wind flow will spin out from the disturbance, promoting rising air in the atmosphere that could help thundershowers survive a trip into our area. Our chances of showers and thundershowers ramp up Saturday night, and Sunday and Monday nights will likely have the most widespread rains. With the disturbance stalling over Texas next week, scattered showers will still figure into my forecast through next week.

I'm expecting partly cloudy tonight, low in the mid to high 70's. A fair chance of a shower or thundershower Saturday night, high Saturday in the mid 90's. Partly to mostly cloudy Sunday and Monday, a good chance of thunderstorms, especially at night, highs in the low 90's. Partly to mostly cloudy Tuesday through Friday, scattered showers through the period, high in the high 80's.