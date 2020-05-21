Increasing Shower Chances

Scattered thundershowers that formed on the heated high terrain of northeast Mexico do not appear to have weather systems available to maintain their updrafts as we lose the heat of the day. They should fade early mid evening before reaching the river, but I will watch just in case. By Saturday night, and approaching upper level disturbance will approach from the west, and will begin to increase our chances of a thundershower from the mountains, especially at night. A series of small ripples in the upper level wind flow will continue to bring better chances of showers reaching our area, perhaps most so on Tuesday.

I'm expecting partly cloudy tonight, low in the mid to high 70's. Partly cloudy Friday and Saturday, high in the upper 90's. A chance of a nighttime thundershower Saturday. Partly to mostly cloudy with shower chances Sunday through Tuesday, Tuesday perhaps with the most widespread showers. A slight shower chance Wednesday and Thursday. Highs Tuesday and Wednesday may stay under 90.