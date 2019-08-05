Increasingly Hot 7 Day Forecast Period.

The center of a hot dry airmass shifted a little to our west during Sunday and Monday. The center of the hot airmass, which occupies a deep layer of the part of the atmosphere where our weather occurs, is returning overhead. This will bring a mostly sunny, increasingly hot series of days through this week, weekend, and perhaps into next week.

I'm expecting mostly clear and humid tonight and Tuesday morning, low around 80. Mostly sunny Tuesday, highs approaching 105. Sunny Wednesday through next Monday, highs 105 to 108.