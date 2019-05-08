Indiana man wanted for child pornography charges captured by ICE

A man wanted out of Indiana for several child pornography charges is captured by Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials in Laredo.

Back in September of 2016, authorities in Churubusco, Indiana conducted an undercover peer-to-peer file sharing investigation concerning an unidentified user sharing child pornography via the internet.

The Indiana Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force executed a search warrant on a home and seized multiple digital devices including computers, hard drives, and cell phones.

During the investigation, the Indiana State Police Cyber Crime Unit determined that Jason Boyd Semler was identified as the prime suspect.

Authorities also discovered that Semler had been in communication with minors and had shared explicit photos of them.

When investigators attempted to serve the arrest warrant, they found out Semler had fled the country to avoid arrest.

On Monday, May 6th 46-year-old Semler was arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials while he was attempting to enter the U.S. from Mexico.

Semler is currently in federal custody awaiting extradition to Indiana.

He is facing three counts of child exploitation, two counts of vicarious sexual gratification and four counts of possession of child pornography.

