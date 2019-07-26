Indie music show coming to downtown Laredo

Music lovers of all kind are invited to a very special event taking place downtown this weekend.

Two-Hour Indie Power is celebrating a year in the Laredo community and they are looking to host a show for the whole community to enjoy.

With so many different genres of music, we often overlook those artists who are striving to become the next big thing.

The acts who will be taking the stage are Sophia Nance, aka Modern Sophia along with Georgia Dish Boy, Joe Cat, James Aurelio, and This-is-to-difficult.

Some of these artists have written, produced and edited their own music and uploaded to websites such as SoundCloud, Spotify, and YouTube.

It’s a great opportunity, for the artists to showcase their own tunes and for music lovers to listen to new musicians who could one day make it big.

The anniversary show will be taking place this Saturday, July 27th at the Cultura Beer Garden from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Best of all, the show is free and open to the public.