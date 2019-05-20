Indie music coming to the Gateway City

Music lovers of all kind are invited to a very special performance taking place this Tuesday at the Cultura Beer Garden.

With so many different genres of music, we often overlook those artists who are striving to become the next big thing.

On Tuesday, Crushed!? will be making the trip to Laredo all the way from Albuquerque, New Mexico.

This is just one of the stops they are making as part of their Midwest Spring Tour.

The show will take place on Tuesday, May 21st at the Cultura Beer Garden at 8:30 p.m.

Best of all the show is free and open to the public.

